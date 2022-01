Today, TAP launched a promotion for 10,000 seats on the Madeira and Azores routes for only 59 euros, valid for round-trip travel, with all taxes included.

This campaign, which runs until January 15th and is limited to the 10,000 seats available, is valid for travel between January 15th and March 31st and includes flights on the routes between Lisbon and Porto and Funchal, Ponta Delgada and Terceira .

From Jornal Madeira

