PSP sends around 1,500 kilos of seized weapons for destruction on the mainland

Yesterday, the Regional Command of the Public Security Police of Madeira sent a shipment of three containers with weapons on the Portuguese Navy patrol vessel. The firearms were seized during several processes.

There are “around 240 short firearms, 200 long firearms and numerous prohibited bladed weapons (approximately weighing 1500 kg) that are being destroyed on the mainland”, says a post on the PSP Regional Command’s social media.

It is important to note that in the last five years Portugal has destroyed “a total of 137,897 weapons, and in the current year 8,317 weapons have already been destroyed. With regard to the destruction of cartridges and ammunition, in the last 5 years a total of 42,595 kg have been destroyed.”

From Diário Notícias

