Camacha Carnival Parade cancelled due to forecast of bad weather

The Camacha Parish Council and the Casa do Povo da Camacha have just announced the cancellation of the ‘Burial of the Bone’ parade, scheduled for Sunday, March 16th.

“This difficult decision is due to the yellow warning of heavy rains issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) for this date”, states a press release from the Parish Council, which adds: “We know how much this event is anticipated and we recognize the impact of this decision. However, we understand that everyone’s safety must always be the priority, which is why this decision, although difficult, was imposed in a responsible and considered manner.”

In the same note, the Camacha Parish Council and the Casa do Povo da Camacha “thank everyone for their understanding regarding this decision taken with great sadness, as we know the dedication of everyone involved and the enthusiasm of our community regarding this event. However, the safety of participants and the public is our priority”. It also reiterates its commitment to return in 2026 with a “memorable ‘Burial of the Bone’, making this tradition an even more vibrant and unforgettable landmark in the Carnival celebrations on the island of Madeira”.

