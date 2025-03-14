Friday FotoTobi Hughes·14th March 2025Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Marie Donnelly for this photo. I met this “fellow “on the Levada do Canical. I gave him the name Risco as we had come down from Boco do Risco. Send your photos to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related