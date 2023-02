Born in São Roque, Funchal, the man who died this morning following a motorcycle crash on Regional Road 103, below Túlipa, in Monte.

As the DIÁRIO first reported, the victim 26 years old was thrown about 20 meters, and went into cardiorespiratory arrest at the scene and ended up dying.

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters and EMIR were on site.

The PSP took care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

