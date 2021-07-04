The regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, lamented the “wrong understanding” of the authorities after yesterday, at Lisbon airport, they had prevented some Madeiran passengers from traveling to the Region for not presenting a negative PCR test to covid-19.

The official reinforced that Madeira has “its own system for controlling and monitoring the pandemic upon the arrival of visitors”.

“As is well known, in Madeira, no one enters without submitting a PCR test in the last 72 hours or, alternatively, do it here on arrival and, therefore, there is no reason for this understanding, which was abusive, wrong and which harmed these people and that we believe that it will not be repeated, since these same clarifications have already been provided”, he stressed.

From Diário Notícias