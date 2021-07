There are 12 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira. These are four cases imported from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region (2), South Africa (1) and Brazil (1), with the remaining eight cases of local transmission . Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

With 10 more recovered cases to report, the Region has 80 active cases, of which 17 are imported cases and 63 are of local transmission.