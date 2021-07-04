This Sunday, Porto Santo added two more positive cases (residents) and raises to seven the number of active infections in Ilha Dourada.

These two new contagions are associated with the chain of transmission already identified. Both were already undergoing isolation in a hotel unit, because they were close contacts to the positive cases previously identified.

Among the seven active cases, there is a nine-year-old child – who is not associated with the indicated transmission chain -, the girl having traveled with her parents from Lisbon. “We were alerted to a contact that the girl had had at her school and we tested it”, Rogério Correia, Porto Santo’s health delegate.

From Diário Notícias