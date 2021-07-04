Starting tomorrow, July 5th, organizers of events in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, with more than 100 people, can register at IASAÚDE and indeed its participants will be able to go to one of the participating posts (pharmacies, laboratories and clinics), and perform your rapid antigen test, free of charge.

To do this, follow these steps:

Go to www.iasaude.pt Click on the ‘Free Trial for Events’ button on the home page on the right Fill out and submit the form provided The IASAÚDE system validates and generates a proof code, sent by SM and by email Share the code with the group of people attending the event You must perform the test at participating pharmacies, clinics or laboratories 48 hours before the event and present the code provided.

From Jornal Madeira