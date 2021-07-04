The Regional Government has decided that people who have been inoculated with any of the different vaccines being administered worldwide can enter the region, said Pedro Ramos.

“Madeira has considered receiving all the vaccines administered so far worldwide,” Pedro Ramos told reporters at the Funchal Vaccination Centre.

In addition to the vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency, [BioTech Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen], the resolution adopted by the Madeiran executive allows the entry of travelers with vaccines produced by other pharmaceutical companies.

This is the case of SinoPharm or Sinovac (from China), Covaxin (India), Epivaccorona (Russia) or the Sovereign (Cuba).

“They are in the resolution of the Regional Government and will be accepted in the Autonomous Region of Madeira because if millions of people have been vaccinated with these vaccines, their degree of protection is similar to others”, considered the Madeiran official.

Talking about the fact that summer is a time for many emigrants to return, Pedro Ramos considered that “the probability of many having had another type of vaccine is also smaller because most countries have adopted vaccines that at European Union level are being authorized and made available to those same countries”.

The government official said that he is not aware of any case, “until now, of the arrival of an emigrant or tourist with another type of vaccine.”

Pedro Ramos highlighted that the archipelago’s health authorities are “at this moment, following the development of the variant [originating in India], Delta and its expressiveness worldwide”.

“We had 10% in our transmission chains, now we have increased to over 20% in the last samples we sent to the National Institute of Health (INSA)”, he indicated.

But Pedro Ramos stressed that “this increase has no expression in terms of the severity of the disease in Madeira because the region still has no people admitted to the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital”, in Funchal, in the units dedicated to Covid-19.

Today, Madeira has more than 100,000 residents with complete vaccination, which represents 40% of the population, said the regional secretary.

From Jornal Madeira