Has anyone seen the lights going up in Funchal yet. ?

I was in there on Thursday and no sign of them, and a number of you have asked about them.

The lights all in my area and Santa Cruz , have been up for a few weeks now, so I assumed they were doing the areas outside of Funchal first.

Now there is only 3 weeks till the 1st December, so I can only think they will hit Funchal hard very soon, and maybe work day and night.

