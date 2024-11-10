Thermometers have already exceeded 30ºC in Funchal this Sunday

The thermometers in Funchal broke a record for the month of November this Sunday, reaching 31°C at 12:20 pm at the Funchal/Observatory meteorological station, a new record high for November. On Saturday, the same station had recorded a temperature of 30°C at 8:00 pm.

Typical November temperatures in Madeira are much milder, rarely exceeding 27°C.

Although a slight drop in temperature is expected at the beginning of next week, the heat is expected to continue for the next couple of days, as forecasts point to highs of 26ºC tomorrow and 25ºC on Tuesday.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...