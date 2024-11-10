Very windy, cloudy, hot but no rain

The Madeira Archipelago will continue to be influenced today by the ‘eastern weather’, which began to take effect mainly from yesterday afternoon, with a lot of wind on the south coast, which brought dust from the desert, a lot of cloudiness but no rain.

According to IPMA, for this Sunday, November 10th, the forecast points to generally very cloudy skies, with cloudiness decreasing from the afternoon onwards, with the wind blowing moderately (20 to 35 km/h) from the east, sometimes blowing strongly (up to 45 km/h) in the highlands until mid-afternoon.

The Dust will only start to clear late tonight.

In Funchal, the sky will also be generally very cloudy, with less cloudiness from the afternoon onwards, with generally weak winds (less than 20 km/h) from the east.

At sea, the North coast will have north-northeast waves of 1.5 meters to 2 meters and on the South coast the waves from the southern quadrant should not exceed 1 meter.

The sea water temperature will still remain quite high, 22 to 23º Celsius.

Remember that temperatures are above normal for the time of year, Autumn, although we are in the time of that tradition called ‘Saint Martin’s Summer’.

