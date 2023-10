Iveco has established an agreement to supply 106 buses to the Autonomous Region of Madeira, of the Crossway and Evadys models, which will be operated by Rodoeste and CAM, the specialist publication Turbo.pt revealed on 29 September, news that also resonated yesterday on RTP-Madeira.

The vehicles in question will be provided under the public transport service concession for road passenger transport in the Autonomous Region of Madeira and are intended for fleet renewal.

From Diário Notícias

