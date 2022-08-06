MADEIRA IS CURRENTLY AT VERY HIGH RISK OF UV RADIATION

All districts of mainland Portugal and the archipelago of Madeira present today a very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA).

The islands of São Miguel and Flores, in the Azores, have high levels of exposure to UV radiation, according to information published on the IPMA website.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, between extreme and low risk.

For regions with very high risk, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with a UV filter, a hat, ‘t-shirt’, parasol, sunscreen and that children should not be exposed to the sun.

Recommendations for high-risk regions are the use of UV filter sunglasses, a hat, t-shirt and protective

For today, forecasts from the Instituto Português do Mar e Atmosphere point to a little cloudy or clear sky, with periods of greater cloudiness until the end of the morning, especially on the west coast.

The wind will blow light to moderate (up to 25 km/h) from the west quadrant, being from the south quadrant in the interior during the morning, blowing sometimes strong (up to 40 km/h) in the highlands from the end of the afternoon.

From Jornal Madeira

