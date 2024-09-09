Tui Manchester diverts to Porto Santo

Tui Manchester diverts to Porto SantoTobi Hughes·9th September 2024Madeira News The Tui Manchester flight has just diverted to Porto Santo . The poor visibility in the area with the lightvrain and liw cloud will be the reason. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related