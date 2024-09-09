Apolo Restaurant reopens

After having closed, as part of an inspection by the Regional Authority for Economic Activities (ARAE), the Apolo restaurant, located opposite the Funchal Cathedral, reopens its doors.

Nádia Paixão, a partner in the restaurant, contacted DIÁRIO to report on the reopening, explaining that “corrections were made to the facilities, including plumbing and other situations that had been passed down from the previous management”.

ARAE was on site this Sunday, giving a positive opinion on the reopening of the space.

The restaurant then reopened at dinner time. Nádia Paixão also says that, even when the reopening order had not yet been given, “there were already customers trying to enjoy” the terrace.

In the communication, sent to DIÁRIO, the partner also says that she will request support from municipal services to “ensure rapid intervention in public plumbing, cleaning of rubbish bins and the pavement of surrounding areas”.

From Diário Notícias

