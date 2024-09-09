Escape to Paradise: Naturalis Villas – Where Luxury Meets Nature

Tucked away in the vast waters of the Atlantic, Madeira Island is a hidden gem that offers breathtaking landscapes, a mild climate, and an abundance of natural beauty. For travellers seeking an unforgettable stay, there’s no better choice than Naturalis Villas, a premier Madeira villa holidays rental company specializing in luxurious villas that are uniquely situated in some of the island’s most spectacular locations, whether perched on a cliff, nestled by the ocean, or just steps away from pristine beaches.

Spectacular Locations for an Unforgettable StayImagine waking up to the soothing sound of waves crashing against the shore, or sipping your morning coffee while gazing out over the rugged cliffs that characterize this stunning island. Each villa in the Naturalis Villas selection boasts an exceptional location, specifically chosen to provide guests with unmatched views and easy access to the island’s natural wonders:

• Villa Infinity

Experience the tranquil beauty of out oceanfront retreat, where the horizon meets the infinite views and the scent of the ocean fills the air. Immerse yourself in the rhythm of the Atlantic with our charming villa just a stone’s throw above a wild beach. With walkable distance to Calheta beach and marina the location strikes perfect balance between seclusion and practicality.

• Villa Miradouro

Stand in awe at the breathtaking views from our clifftop escape, where panoramic vistas of the ocean stretch as far as the eye can see and sunsets can be observed year round. Picture yourself perched on a cliff above the ocean, surrounded by lush greenery and majestic vistas, making for an unforgettable getaway.

• Villa Solar

Discover your dream escape at our stunning modern villa on Madeira Island, just 150 meters above the ocean and minutes from Calheta beach. Bask in all-day sunshine and enjoy mesmerizing views of the sparkling ocean. Experience the perfect blend of luxury and nature in this idyllic sunshine retreat.

• Villa Natura

Escape to a stunning modern villa harmoniously crafted from natural materials, positioned just 100 meters from the beach and surrounded by lush banana plantations. This stunning retreat offers a perfect balance between experiencing local culture of the small village of Paul do Mar and the surrounding nature, where every detail invites relaxation and tranquility.

Book Your Stay Today!Whether you are traveling with family, friends, or planning a romantic getaway, our villas offer the perfect home base for your Madeira adventure.Your paradise awaits you.

For inquiries and bookings, please visit https://www.naturalis.com/. We can’t wait to welcome you to your dream getaway in Madeira!

Like this: Like Loading...