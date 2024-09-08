Man dies buried in Fajã das Galinhas

The Public Security Police (PSP) and two teams from the Câmara de Lobos Volunteer Firefighters (BVCL) were activated this Sunday to search for a man who, in the meantime, was reported missing in Fajã das Galinhas.

According to JM, he was one of the few individuals who insisted on staying at the site during the latest fires that forced the evacuation of some people.

Today, the BVCL rescue team went to the site and managed to detect a body, already a corpse, trapped in a landslide that had occurred in the last few days.

Despite the effort and due to the time, JM was unable to confirm the case with the health and police authorities, but we were able to obtain information from a source that, unfortunately, the body found was that of one of these residents.

The PSP took charge of the incident and the man’s body was sent to the Legal and Forensic Medicine department at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...