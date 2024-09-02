Serious accident closes Regional Road between Camacha and Santo da Serra

The Santa Cruz Firefighters are trying to save an individual who was allegedly run over by a vehicle on the regional road between Camacha and Santo da Serra.

Information is very scarce and, according to an eyewitness source, the victim is in critical condition.

The Regional Road was closed to traffic so that assistance could be provided quickly and without problems.

A firefighter source confirmed to JM that the accident is very serious and that firefighters are making every effort to save the victim.

Like this: Like Loading...