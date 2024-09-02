Madeira Classical Orchestra opens new season this Saturday

The Madeira Classical Orchestra opens its 2024/25 season next Saturday with its usual opening concert. The event will take place at 6:00 pm at the Madeira Congress Centre in Funchal.

The first part of the concert will be performed by Madeiran composer Lino Silva, who will present the work ‘Libera me’ for the first time. Also in the first part, the guest soloists will perform Sinfonia Concertante for Violin and Viola d’Arco and Orchestra, by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

In the 2nd part, the Orchestra, directed by maestro Gianluca Marcianò, will play the IV Act of the Ballet ‘Swan Lake’, by Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovsky.

Tickets cost €20, with discounts for children, young people and seniors, and can be purchased at Ticketline, at the Colégio dos Jesuítas (between 9:00 am and 6:00 pm) or at the Madeira Congress Centre on the day of the concert, from 4:00 pm.

