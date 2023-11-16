Proliferation of the Aedes Aegypti mosquito

While searching about the the mosquito problem we have on the island, especially with the news in the Diário today, I found the below comment about this problem.

First let’s look at the headline in today’s Diário.

For the first time, traps installed at an altitude of up to 500 meters revealed the presence of ‘aedes aegypti’, vector of dengue and zika, both viral diseases. Insects are already present in 34 of the 40 parishes monitored. This is one of the highlights of this Wednesday’s DIÁRIO.

Me and Mosquitoes

These mosquitoes arrived on the island around 2005/2006, first detected in Santa Luzia gardens I believe, but it wasn’t untill 2012 when we had the dengue outbreak, which paralysed tourism, and caused a lot of panic amongst locals, some of which became very sick with the disease. A mass origem was sent out to every household and on TV with ways to prevent them from spreading, and sea water was sprayed in many places to kill the eggs.

I for one get bitten all the time from mosquitoes, and I can even tell the difference in bites between Caniço area and Funchal. If I get bitten in Funchal, the bites last a lot longer, swell up more, and itch a lot more.

I put repellent on 2-3 times a day religiously, it’s a pain as I hate it, but I have not been bitten as much as many people I know. I also use a good cream from the UK to put on bites to stop the itching, so touch wood, I have not been so bad the last couple of years, but it is a pain with the repellent all the time, and if I forget to do it then I will get bitten.

Then I found this comment below sent to the Diário last month.

For some time now I have been thinking about publishing a letter in this section of “DN” with the intention (?) of alerting our public health authorities to the unbridled growth in the number of “Aedes Aegypti” mosquitoes, especially in the last two years. It was with pleasant surprise that I read the letter published by Mr. Pedro Teixeira in the 10/09/2023 edition on this subject. We know that once the mosquito arrives it is impossible to eradicate it completely, but we also know that if effective preventive measures are taken, the increase in the number of individuals can be controlled. And that’s what doesn’t seem to be being done in recent years. The diseases caused by these insects (dengue, yellow fever, zika fever, chikungunya, etc.) are painful and in some cases have irreversible and sometimes deadly consequences. The costs of rigorous and effective control of this pest are much lower than the costs to the public treasury of treating the diseases caused by it. In the event that, as happened in 2012, there is a dengue epidemic (the others are even worse) the consequences will be very serious not only for residents but also for those who visit us and the consequent negative effects on the economy (tourism) once the epidemic has spread. Possibly many of those who visit us will not do so when they know about the high risk of contracting a disease in a destination chosen for their vacation. In addition to the necessary field work, I think it would be very useful to carry out awareness campaigns among the population (like what was done years ago) with the aim of avoiding habits and behaviors that contribute to the spread of the plague.

Duarte Baeta

Like this: Like Loading...