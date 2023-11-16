Exercise ‘Zarco 2023’ takes place in Madeira between the 13th and 16th of November

Many of you have noticed the helicopter flying these last few days, and this is the reason.

The Operational Commander of Madeira, Rui Tendeiro, presented, today, to the president of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, the exercise ‘Zarco 2023’, which will take place in the Region between the 13th and 16th of November, “the 16th being the most important day.”

It was during an audience with José Manuel Rodrigues that the general said that “the ‘Exercise Zarco 23’ will feature the presence of the three armed forces, the Navy and the Army with the means that are based in the Autonomous Region of Madeira, and On the part of the Air Force, we will have the reinforcement of aircraft from the Continent, namely the F16s from the Monte Real base”.

The Operational Commander of Madeira, General Rui Tendeiro stated that “the activities will take place in the Socorris area, which is considered the critical infrastructure in which we will defend”.

This exercise, led by the Madeira Operational Command, aims to carry out and test various actions, including joint planning with the various Civil Protection Agents of RAM and other institutions and organizations within the scope of civil protection actions.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...