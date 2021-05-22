Today, in Madeira, 18 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection are reported in RAM, so the region now counts 9360 confirmed cases of covid-19. This is 1 case imported from Poland and 17 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing. Today, there are also 16 more recovered cases to report

According to the Regional Health Directorate, 265 are active cases, of which 19 are imported cases and 246 are locally transmitted. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 7 people are hospitalized at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (7 people in Multipurpose Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 11 people are in isolation at a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.