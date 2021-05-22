2,449 euros is the price for a 14-day trip aboard the World Voyager. The route includes Madeira, Porto Santo and the nine islands of the Azores.

The ship of the Portuguese owner Mário Ferreira, which is registered with MAR – Madeira International Ship Register, has already opened reservations for a cruise that departs on the 28th from Tenerife in the Canaries, heads to the Azores and then to Madeira on a 14-day voyage. .