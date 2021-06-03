Portugal’s removal from the UK’s green list of safe destinations for travel also includes the two Portuguese archipelagos, according to TVI.

The news that the country would fall back to the amber list was advanced today by the British press, but no official announcement by Boris Johnson’s government has yet been made.

These changes are expected to take effect from next week, June 8th. This change implies that all British travelers departing Portugal for the United Kingdom will have to comply with a 10-day quarantine.

This ‘step back’ will be due to the increase in covid-19 infections in Portugal and the appearance of new variants in Europe.

It should be recalled that the recent inclusion of Portugal, on May 17, on the green list allowed the British to travel to the country on non-essential trips, without the need to carry out quarantine when returning home.

From Jornal Madeira