The regional secretary for Tourism and Culture, Eduardo Jesus, underlines to the JM that he hopes that if Portugal’s exclusion from the UK’s green list is confirmed, (which it now has been) Madeira may deserve positive discrimination.

“We are hoping that there will be the same care that has existed in the past, with regard to the separation between the Autonomous Region of Madeira and the reality of mainland Portugal. As we know, these episodes did not take place here. We have a perfectly contained epidemiological situation and a very positive trend and we hope that this has been taken into account so that Madeira is not unfairly considered part of this national trend”, he stressed.

He recalls that “this risk that is now raised by the English press will always exist in a time of pandemic and will always depend on people’s behavior.”

It notes that “Portugal experienced some moments in which restrictions and containment measures were not respected” and that this “makes a trend that is immediately perceived by the issuing markets and naturally that this has consequences on the indicators”. But it maintains the expectation that the Region’s good indicators may merit an isolated assessment by the United Kingdom.

From Jornal Madeira