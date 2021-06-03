  • Home
  • About Me
  • Licensed Properties
  • My Sponsors
  • Partners
  • Apps
  • Links
  • en English
    nl Dutchen Englishfi Finnishfr Frenchde Germanpl Polishpt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishsv Swedish
Advertisements
Log In Register
Lost your password?
A password will be e-mailed to you.

The United Kingdom decided this Thursday, June 3, to remove Portugal from the list of destinations that allow Britons to travel abroad without having to comply with quarantine when they return to the United Kingdom.

“At the base of this decision is the increase of infections in the country and the appearance of new variants in Europe”, advances the RTP citing information from the BBC.

A ‘traffic light’ system is in place in the UK, with three different colors depending on the degree of risk in the country of origin. Each color (green, amber and red) corresponds to specific rules regarding the number of tests required or the need for quarantine – when returning to the country in the case of British tourists.

Since May 17, Portugal was included in the ‘green list’. With the departure, the British who travel to Portugal are then subject to the fulfillment of quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom.

I still can’t find if they will keep the islands of Madeira or the Azores separate from the mainland of Portugal. Let’s pray they do and people can still continue to travel to and from here.

So much stress on my side, I have just had my first Pfizer vaccine, although that’s not going to help with my trip to the UK, and looking at the news I believe the changes take place on the Tuesday the 8th, the day after I’m due to travel. 🙏🙏🙏🙏

Previous ArticleSEARCHES FOR A MAN MISSING AT SEA IN CANIÇO CANCELED
Next ArticleEDUARDO JESUS HOPES THAT MADEIRA CAN REMAIN ON THE UK’S GREEN LIST
Tobi Hughes

6 Responses

  1. Alison macdonald Reply

    That’s right Tobi. No change until Tuesday 8th so you should be just fine.

  2. daibell Reply

    According to the Daily Telegraph in the UK the move to Amber INCLUDES Madeira and Azores which is maddening. We still hope to travel and quarantine back in the UK for 10 days and need to convert our Green Day 2 PCR to Amber Day 2 & Day 8. Will this ever end….

  3. Alison macdonald Reply

    Hi Daibell. Let’s hope that Madeira continues to be treated separately from mainland Portugal. We are going back next Monday but feel so sorry for you and many others who now have to make even more arrangements. Official announcement later then we can check gov.uk for info.

  4. mike butcher Reply

    Madness, complete Madness! I came over to Madeira last year in March, September and December and all i had in my back pocket was the 72 hour test requirement, enjoyed my holiday returned to Gatwick got in my car and drove home. Now when people have had two vaccines and the rates are much much better than last year we have to have multiple tests before and after. I’m sorry but i really can’t understand the logic in any of this anymore.

  5. Isabel Oliveira Reply

    The illogical of everything is the clown that is charge of the UK that neither can run a country is a complete

  6. Noel Baker Reply

    As I understand it, if you have been fully vaccinated there is still no need for a PCR test coming into Madeira. Is that right??

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: