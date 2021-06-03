The United Kingdom decided this Thursday, June 3, to remove Portugal from the list of destinations that allow Britons to travel abroad without having to comply with quarantine when they return to the United Kingdom.

“At the base of this decision is the increase of infections in the country and the appearance of new variants in Europe”, advances the RTP citing information from the BBC.

A ‘traffic light’ system is in place in the UK, with three different colors depending on the degree of risk in the country of origin. Each color (green, amber and red) corresponds to specific rules regarding the number of tests required or the need for quarantine – when returning to the country in the case of British tourists.

Since May 17, Portugal was included in the ‘green list’. With the departure, the British who travel to Portugal are then subject to the fulfillment of quarantine on their return to the United Kingdom.

