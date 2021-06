Searches at sea for the man who disappeared 10 days ago, in the Caniço area, were cancelled, SANAS revealed.

“Ten days after the start of the search for the disappearance on the coast of Stª Cruz of a citizen who had left his home in Caniçal to go fishing, and given the diminishing probabilities of its location, we have no other alternative but to cancel the search for his possible recovery”, can be read in a post on the official SANAS Facebook page.

From Jornal Madeira