A huge thank you to Sinead and Ty Moynihan for I biting is to the opening of their new restaurant Mezze Grill.

Opening this Friday to the public, a delicious new Mediterranean inspired
restaurant in Funchal, Madeira. Serving the freshest ingredients which are BBQ’d to perfection and served with
a choice of Mezze options. Not to be missed!!

The food was fantastic, a mix of Turkish and Greek, with lots of great Mezze options, bringing something different to Madeira. Loved the halloumi cheese grilled and fried, something I have not eaten for over 30 years, from my holidays in Cyprus.

Follow them on Facebook

Enjoy the photos below.
