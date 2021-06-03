A huge thank you to Sinead and Ty Moynihan for I biting is to the opening of their new restaurant Mezze Grill.

Opening this Friday to the public, a delicious new Mediterranean inspired

restaurant in Funchal, Madeira. Serving the freshest ingredients which are BBQ’d to perfection and served with

a choice of Mezze options. Not to be missed!!

The food was fantastic, a mix of Turkish and Greek, with lots of great Mezze options, bringing something different to Madeira. Loved the halloumi cheese grilled and fried, something I have not eaten for over 30 years, from my holidays in Cyprus.

