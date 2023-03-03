Helicopter practices emergency rescue in Funchal

Hundreds of locals and visitors saw early this Friday afternoon, an exhibition and set of demonstrations of special vehicles of protection and relief, at Pier 8, in Funchal.

In particular, the ROV, a new vehicle for the Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) to operate in tunnels and closed areas, which is operated remotely, could be seen in action, as well as the rescue helicopter of the Regional Civil Protection Service (SRPC).

The latter, in addition to a simulated rescue, made low-flying flights by the Port of Funchal.

The Regional Civil Protection Service promotes today, March 3rd, an exhibition where various means are presented alluding to the Civil Protection missions assigned to all the integrating forces, namely, Fire Brigades of RAM, Security Forces, Armed Forces, Portuguese Maritime, Regional Medical Emergency Service, Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, IP-RAM, Portuguese Red Cross and SANAS.

The exhibition was visited this morning by the President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque.

