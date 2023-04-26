ALBUQUERQUE VISITS ‘FLOWER PAVILION’

The start of the Flower Festival begins tomorrow.

The President of the Regional Government, Miguel Albuquerque, will visit tomorrow, at 7 pm, in Praça do Povo, the pavilion of the Flower Festival, which marks the 68th Flower Exhibition and which is part of the 2023 Flower Party programme of press.

On April 27, the pavilion will be open from 7 pm to 10 pm. Then, from April 28 to May 14, with the exception of May 3, 9 and 14, it will be open from 10 am to 10 pm.

On the 3rd, 9th and 14th of May it will be open from 10 am to 8 pm.

This Exhibition, remember, is the responsibility of the Regional Secretariat for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Remember that the Flower Festival will take place from April 27 to May 21. Its general theme is “Madeira, Ilha em Flor”

3,647 people are involved in this event, including adults and children.

