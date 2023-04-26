NUTELLA TAKES INSPIRATION FROM SANTANA FOR ITS ICONIC LIMITED EDITION BOTTLES

Santana is one of the locations chosen for this year’s edition of the Nutella campaign: ‘ At home we have what’s good’.

The brand wants to make people discover the hidden treasures close to their homes. For this reason, the renowned hazelnut and cocoa cream brand has launched a new limited edition of its iconic 600-gram bottle, which includes photographs of 15 new extraordinary places in our territory. There are 15 different images, which will be available at the main points of sale, and which invite you to explore some of the most spectacular places around us.

With its new campaign ‘At home we have what’s good’ , Nutella aims to promote local tourism, encouraging anyone to visit the unique places around us that deserve to be discovered. The initiative aims to claim the charm of some of the most extraordinary places in our country, reminding us that you don’t have to go far to enjoy unique experiences.

This new collection includes places like Santana, widely known for its typical triangular and colorful houses. These traditional stone houses with steep thatched roofs, were used as housing or stables and are currently culturally relevant icons recognized nationally and internationally for their unique beauty and architectural style.

Such as other locations such as Ilha das Berlengas , an important seabird sanctuary and a nature reserve that protects the region’s unique flora and fauna, or Ponte de Lima, which is surrounded by stunning natural scenery, including the Peneda-Gerês National Park. , the mountains and green valleys, and the Lima River.

In addition to these three locations, there are also other extraordinary places that Nutella has included in this limited edition: Aveiro, Baixo Alentejo, Douro, Elvas, Pico Island, Lisbon, Nazaré, Pena Palace, Poço da Broca, Porto, Praia da Marinha and Praia from Ribeiro do Cavalo.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...