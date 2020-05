The special transport to the Alecrim / Urze wind farm came to an end, after months of work and intense curiosity on the part of the population.

The Regional Secretary for Equipment and Infrastructures, through the Regional Directorate of Roads, thanks Laso Transportes and informs that from now on, the adaptations made to these transports will be restored, namely in roundabouts, walls, among other situations.

Here are some moments of this operation.