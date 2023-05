A citizen, allegedly a foreigner, died this afternoon after suffering a sudden illness while walking along the Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço, in Caniçal. The victim reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while walking along the pedestrian route and despite the resuscitation efforts made by firefighters and EMIR, also committed to the rescue, he did not resist. The PSP was called to take care of the occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

