PSP and Forest Police rescue lost tourist couple in São Vicente

The Forest Police, with four members, the Public Security Police, with two, and a local trail expert rescued, tonight, a Scottish tourist couple who got lost in Passadas do Boi, in São Vicente, a source from Civil Protection told JM.

The man and woman ventured onto the trail in the late afternoon and ended up getting lost at nightfall. They called 112, and members of the PSP and the Forest Police launched a search and rescue operation in very difficult conditions, due to the heavy rain and cold.

Fortunately, the authorities were able to find the couple and everything turned out well. As far as JM knows, they were both fine, just tired and very wet due to the rain.

The rescue by the PSP and Forest Police ended a short while ago.

From Jornal Madeira

