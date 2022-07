The newest summer attraction on Calheta beach is about to open to the public: Bungee Jumping.

As was advanced in June, it is an adventure full of adrenaline that promises a 40-meter jump into the waters of the west of the Region.

This Thursday the team is in the testing phase, and the opening forecast for this radical experience is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday, as told JM Carlos Dionísio, owner of the company Bungy Portugal.

Like this: Like Loading...