A New Gin For Madeira

The Associação Barmen da Madeira hosted, this Friday, the presentation of the most recent Madeiran gin, ‘O Reizinho’.

The Secretary of Agriculture, Humberto Vasconcelos, as well as the President of IVBAM, Paula Jardim Duarte, were present at the event.

This family-run unit known for the rums they distill from pure sugar cane in a copper still, now hits the market with their new gin.

The Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development was present at the launch and presentation of the Madeiran gin ‘O Reizinho’, which took place at the headquarters of the Associação Barmen da Madeira, in Funchal.

“This is the true example of a family project, which was born in a small space, in an artisanal way, but with an immense passion for transforming an agricultural product into a product of excellence. Therefore, congratulations to this family, for the incredible seriousness with which it has grown and works. The ‘O Reizinho’ rums are already excellent, this gin too. Madeira is proud to have a project of this nature”, highlighted Humberto Vasconcelos.

