Funchal registers today the coldest day of this autumn/winter

Funchal registers today, Sunday, the lowest air temperature this autumn/winter, with the mercury dropping to 12.1 ºC. This extreme value was recorded early in the morning (08:10) at the Funchal Meteorological Observatory station.

This last Sunday of January is also the first day since the post-summer period when the minimum air temperature in Funchal (low) has cooled down to around 12ºC.

Porto Santo – weather station at the Airport – registered today the same extreme of the minimum temperature as in Funchal.

Of the entire IPMA network of meteorological stations in the Madeira Archipelago (19 in Madeira, 1 in Porto Santo), where the air temperature dropped the least (until 10:00) it was in Santa Cruz/Aeroporto and Porto Moniz, which registered a minimum temperature of 13.3ºC. Furthermore, Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo also did not drop below the 13 ºC threshold, with the minimum felt being 13.2 ºC.

From Diário Notícias

