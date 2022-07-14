EASYJET ANNOUNCES FOUR NEW ROUTES FROM FUNCHAL AND PORTO SANTO

EasyJet today put flights for sale on the four new routes connecting Funchal to Milan-Malpensa, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Lyon and Porto Santo to London Gatwick, connections which will be guaranteed twice a week.

According to a note sent to the newsroom, all flights are now available for booking, with connections to Milan and Paris starting on December 4th, Lyon on December 3rd and flights between Porto Santo and London starting on November 2nd. .

According to the company, the new routes represent a reinforcement of easyJet’s position as the second airline to operate in Funchal, with now nine routes (seven international and five domestic) and 460,000 seats available, which represents a 46% increase in regarding seating capacity in winter 2021.

Since the beginning of the operation in 2007, more than six million passengers have been transported with the airline to and from Funchal airport.

The new connection between Porto Santo and London Gatwick is also a big step in easyJet’s expansion strategy, as this is the first international route from this airport. In May of this year, the airline started to fly direct to Porto Santo, establishing connections with Humberto Delgado airport (Lisbon) and Francisco Sá Carneiro airport (Porto).

José Lopes, easyJet’s general manager for Portugal, was pleased with the growth registered in Funchal and with the inauguration of the company’s first international connection from Porto Santo.

“easyJet is attentive to the needs and wants to offer more and better travel opportunities to its customers. With these new commitments, easyJet reinforces its commitment at a national level, namely with the Madeira archipelago, contributing to a significant growth of tourism in the region and, consequently, to the economic recovery of the country”, he said.

From Jornal Madeira

