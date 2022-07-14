PJ DETAINED MAN WITH ABOUT 108,370 INDIVIDUAL DOSES OF HASHISH AND 1,000 DOSES OF COCAINE IN FUNCHAL

The Judiciary Police, through the Criminal Investigation Department of Madeira, in close collaboration with the Maritime Police, identified and arrested a 45-year-old man for allegedly committing the crime of drug trafficking.

According to a note sent to the newsroom, the individual was arrested in the city of Funchal, and a significant amount of hashish was seized, likely to correspond to about 108,370 individual doses and cocaine, enough for about 1,000 individual doses, products concealed in the inside a vehicle, which was also seized.

The detainee was presented to the competent judicial authorities, and the coercive measure of preventive detention was applied to him.

