MADEIRAN BOY WITH CEREBRAL PALSY NEEDS 15 THOUSAND EUROS TO CONTINUE TREATMENTS

Martin, the seven-year-old Madeiran child with cerebral palsy and 80% disability, continues to fight for his life and needs financial support to continue his treatments in a private clinic.

The goal of the fundraising campaign published on the ‘GoFundMe’ platform is 15 thousand euros, and by this time little Martin has already managed to raise 2,537 euros to resort to treatments in a clinic whose specialized rehabilitation techniques are important for his physical evolution.

As already announced by JM, the life of this “special boy” has been one of battles, which are being won “with a lot of love and faith”. Martin was born premature, at 24 weeks, weighing 800 grams. He had a Grade IV cerebral hemorrhage, which caused cysts in his brain. The diagnosis, according to the child’s life story on the ‘GoFundMe’ website, where the petition takes place, was to remain in a vegetative state, and the medical team even proposed, at the time, to turn off the machines that kept him alive.

The child also underwent eight brain surgeries, in one of which the medical team stated, according to the same note, that Martin was already brain dead. Now seven years old, Martin has overcome all adversity, living, as far as possible, like a normal child. He goes to school, has friends, doctors and a family who believe in him, but he needs everyone’s help to continue his rehabilitation treatments, which would make a difference in his life, since, although he has some movement in his limbs, can’t walk.

“At this age, still growing, therapists say I have potential and that it is possible to walk one day, but I needed your help to be able to fly higher”, reads the description of the fundraising campaign.

How to help little Martin:

To contribute to this cause that aims to help Madeiran children, you can access the following link https://www.gofundme.com/f/ajudar-o-martin-uma-histria-de-amor-ef and make a donation of any kind. value. Donations can also be made by bank transfer to NIB 0033 0000 00017218115 06.

