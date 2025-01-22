Turkish citizen has been waiting 916 days for residence permit

Vefa Ozturk is a Turkish citizen who has lived in Madeira for almost three years and has been waiting for a residence permit ever since.

He came to the Region to do an internship, liked the island and intends to stay here, but the bureaucracy is taking a long time to be resolved.

He complains about the ineffectiveness of the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum (AIMA), from which he says he has never received a concrete response.

In front of the Citizen’s Shop, with a poster announcing his situation and the displeasure of the president of AIMA, Pedro Portugal Gaspar asked for an answer and a justification for such a long delay, as he does not know what else to say to his mother who, in Turkey, is anxious for a visit from her son.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...