Bernardo Nesci, a young man from Câmara de Lobos, who is battling an oncological disease, managed to reach the goal of the solidarity campaign launched on the ‘GoFundMe’ platform to pay the debts accumulated due to his condition.

In just 24 hours, 582 people came together to support Bernardo, raising a total of 13,016 euros, surpassing the initial target of 11,000 euros.

Unable to work, the young man, who is the father of two children, including a baby, is grateful for all the help.

From Jornal Madeira

