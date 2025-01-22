Nine hiking trails remain closed

According to a press release from the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation, some classified hiking trails in the Region are now passable, but there is still a list of 9 that remain closed to traffic.

Following the update of the weather warnings issued for the Autonomous Region of Madeira, the IFCN highlights that these nine routes cannot yet be used.

PR 1.3 Encumeada Path

PR 4 Levada do Barreiro

PR 7 Levada do Moinho

PR 12 Royal Road of Encumeada

PR 19 Royal Road of Encumeada

PR 20 Jardim do Mar Trail

PR 23 Watermill Levada

PR 27 Plateau Glacier

PR 28 Levada da Rocha Vermelha

And it also reports that another four are still partially passable.

PR 1 Vereda do Areeiro – passable route from Pico do Areeiro to the Pedra Rija Viewpoint, at km 1.2 PR 2 Vereda do Urzal – passable route from Lombo do Urzal to km 6.2 PR 9 Levada do Caldeirão Verde – passable route from Queimadas to the junction with Vereda da Ilha, at km 4.5 PR 17 Pináculo and Folhadal Trail – passable route between Encumeada and Bica da Cana. A note from the FCN highlights that, “given that the walking trails are located in areas subject to strong climatic pressure and consequent natural erosion, precautions must be taken when carrying them out and to comply with safety standards”. And it warns: “Anomalous situations (occurrence of breaks, existence of branches/trees obstructing the path, and/or others) that have occurred on pedestrian trails must be reported to the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation.” From Diário Notícias

