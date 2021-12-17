IPMA enforces rain and wind warnings and extends ‘alert’ to the sea

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) has just updated the bad weather alerts for Madeira,

The yellow warning for rain, which this morning was limited to the south coast (did anyone have rain on the south coast today?) and mountainous areas, has now been extended by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) to the north coast and Porto Santo. The entire Region is now under yellow warning for precipitation, in different periods, in the coming days.

The wind speed also motivates the yellow alert, which now also extends to the sea, with waves of four meters.

Check out here the new yellow alerts issued by IPMA shortly before 5 pm today.

South coast

On the south coast, there is a yellow warning for rain, which can be heavy, especially between 9 pm tomorrow and 3 pm on Sunday. Forecasts change to periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder, between 6 pm on Sunday and 3 pm on the following day, Monday, keeping the same color alert.

The yellow warning is extended to the wind, which between 3 am and noon on Sunday should blow strongly from the southwest, with gusts up to 75 km/h, especially in the extremes of the East and West of the island. From 9 pm on Sunday, until 3 am on Monday, the strong southwest wind warning, with gusts up to 75 km/h, is extended to the entire island of Madeira.

At sea, still on the south coast, you can count on west waves measuring four meters, between 6 am and 6 pm on Sunday, a situation that also motivates a yellow warning from IPMA.

North Coast

On the North coast there is a yellow warning for precipitation, between 18:00 on the 19th of December and 15:00 on the 20th, with periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder.

In the North Sea, the maritime agitation with a yellow warning should boost West waves with four meters, from 6 am to 6 pm next Sunday.

mountainous regions.

In mountainous regions, rain with a yellow warning is expected between 9 pm tomorrow and 6 am the next day. Returning with more force, between 6 pm on Sunday and 3 pm on Monday, with periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder.

The wind, in mountainous areas, will blow strong from the southwest, with gusts up to 95 km/h, especially between 3 am and 12 pm on Sunday. This yellow warning scenario repeats between 9 pm on Sunday and 3 am on Monday.

Porto Santo.

The Golden Island, bad weather will arrive from Sunday night to Monday. Between 9 pm on Sunday (December 19th) and 6 am on Monday (December 20th), Porto Santo will experience periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunder.

From Diário Notícias

