The yellow warning for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo was extended until 9 pm on Saturday 4th due to the persistence of warm weather.
The south and north coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo are under a yellow warning, issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), due to the “persistence of extremely high values of the maximum temperature”.
Until Saturday, high maximum temperatures are expected, a temperature that should be identical in almost the entire southern and northern region of Madeira Island and in Porto Santo.
Looking into next week, I looks like these warnings will stay in place for a little longer.
A little while ago, Porto Moniz had been the municipality with the highest temperature (28.7°C), since 00:00 this Thursday, followed by Ponta de Sol (27.9°C), Caniçal (26.7°C), Funchal (26.7ºC) and Santa Cruz (26.0ºC).