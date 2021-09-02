The yellow warning for the south coast, north coast and Porto Santo was extended until 9 pm on Saturday 4th due to the persistence of warm weather.

The south and north coasts of Madeira and Porto Santo are under a yellow warning, issued by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA), due to the “persistence of extremely high values ​​of the maximum temperature”.

Until Saturday, high maximum temperatures are expected, a temperature that should be identical in almost the entire southern and northern region of Madeira Island and in Porto Santo.

Looking into next week, I looks like these warnings will stay in place for a little longer.

A little while ago, Porto Moniz had been the municipality with the highest temperature (28.7°C), since 00:00 this Thursday, followed by Ponta de Sol (27.9°C), Caniçal (26.7°C), Funchal (26.7ºC) and Santa Cruz (26.0ºC).

From Jornal Madeira