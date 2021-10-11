Santo da Serra Golf Club (Video)

In this video you can explore the lovely golf course at Santo da Serra on the Atlantic Island of Madeira. Located high in the Eastern hills of the island makes for an amazing setting with dramatic views over the ocean and surrounding hills. The course is constructed as 3 nine hole courses which cover a wide range of abilities.

The club house which lies at the centre of the course offers excellent food and amazing views over the Ponta de São Lourenço to the East. On a clear day, both the islands of Desertas and Porto Santo can be seen from the club house. For golfers the club offers an excellent driving range and varied courses. The club welcomes non golfers who can enjoy the amazing views and excellent café and restaurant. For more visit www.santodaserragolf.com/ or https://madeira.guide

Like this: Like Loading...