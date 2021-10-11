REGION WOKE UP TODAY WITH ANOTHER CRUISE SHIP IN THE PORT OF FUNCHAL (WITH PHOTOS)

The first of the three ships that will debut in Funchal’s port this week has already arrived in Funchal.

It is the cruise ship ‘Borealis’, from the company Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, coming from Liverpool, UK, which docked in the Madeiran capital this morning, with 797 passengers and 649 crew on board, the vast majority of whom are British.

Unlike the MCS Splendida, which visited the Region yesterday, this vessel did not adopt the ‘safety bubble’ model, although it remains subject to those defined by the Regional Government, namely those contained in the Management Plan of the Port of Funchal under the covid- 19.

The ‘Borealis’, with a gross tonnage of 61,849 tons, will set sail this Monday, at 20:00, heading for Gibraltar.

But the week will be intense, so you can expect to see three other cruise ships beautifying the Funchal amphitheater in the coming days.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...