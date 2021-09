Today there are 17 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM. There are 7 imported cases (2 from the North Region, 2 from the United Kingdom, 1 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo Region, 1 from Switzerland and 1 from Belarus) and 10 cases of local transmission.

There are also 38 recovered cases, and Madeira currently has 199 active cases, of which 47 are imported cases and 152 are of local transmission.

There are 6 people in the hospital and zero in intensive care.